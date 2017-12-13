Congrats On Your Startup Funding! Here’s How To Avoid Wasting It

After my company raised over $60 million in financing and passed the 200-employee mark, we faced an urge many other venture-backed startups do: the impulse to splurge.

The money Vidyard secured from our first round of fundraising went straight into building out new product lines. Since we’d built a great video platform for marketing teams, we figured we’d “rinse and repeat” by developing similar products for sales and customer support teams. But in hindsight, we were placing our core market at risk by diluting our focus on known income streams. It’s normal to want to chase something shiny and new than to grind away at solving a persistent problem–especially when you’re well financed.

An influx of investor capital can camouflage areas where you may not be getting adequate return on investment. Just look at the recent fall of consumer tech giant Jawbone, which raised nearly $1 billion in funding only to liquidate after its shift toward fitness trackers, starting in 2011, eventually went sideways. To be sure, the main reason for the company’s downfall wasn’t necessarily wasteful spending (legal battles with Fitbit surely didn’t help), but the point is that being flush with money is no guarantee of success. Indeed, it can even fling you into a financial death spiral that’s easy to miss until it’s too late.

So how do you actually keep a cap on spending when you’re swimming in cash? And in a way that doesn’t cause your entire workforce to resent how cheap you’re being? Here are a few techniques that worked for me.

Induce (A Little) Austerity

It sounds counterintuitive, but unlimited options are the enemy of creative problem-solving. Limits of time, space, scope, and–yes–money can boost creativity because they force you to use the resources you do have to their fullest potential. And it’s resourcefulness, not resources, that may be more likely to set you up for success in the long run.

I’ve seen how putting the brakes on a hiring spree–or even keeping the budget flat while upping expectations–can be a powerful way to keep a team focused and creative. “Austerity” isn’t necessarily about tightening your belt and making painful cuts when you don’t actually need to. It’s just a mind-set that keeps you from changing everything you do (including what you do well) the moment your means change.