Report: Someone sent an email to the Trump campaign offering WikiLeaks docs

In the lead-up to the presidential election last year, someone sent an email to then-candidate Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and other members of the Trump camp offering special access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

That’s according to sources cited by CNN today. The revelation raises the question of whether WikiLeaks made additional efforts to try to contact the Trump campaign outside of the communications already known to have taken place between Trump Jr. and the organization. The email arrived in September 2016, three weeks before those known communications.

It’s unclear who the sender was or whether the sender actually had access to WikiLeaks documents. The email reportedly offered a website address and encryption key. Per CNN, a lawyer for Trump Jr. said he has no recollection of receiving the email and did not act on it.

Read the full report here.CZ