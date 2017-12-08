How to help California fire victims: 11 things you can do for Ventura and L.A. right now

Wildfires are raging across Southern California, burning an area as big as the city of Orlando . As firefighters struggle to contain the blaze, thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes on the outskirts of Los Angeles, fleeing Ventura County and surrounding areas. Many people have lost everything, a loss compounded by the fact that it’s only a few weeks until Christmas.

If you’re looking for ways to help, here are a few organizations working to help the victims of these fires:

Crowdfunding Campaigns : Both YouCaring and GoFundMe have created landing pages of verified fundraising efforts.

The United Way of Ventura County has teamed up with the American Red Cross of Ventura County, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services to create the Thomas Fire Fund. Text UWVC to 41444 to make a cash donation, call 805-485-6288, or via their website.

The Red Cross, which is operating multiple evacuation centers in L.A. County, is accepting donations through its website or by text. To make a contribution, text REDCROSS to 90999.

Donate Via Google: The search giant lets you donate to nonprofits aimed at specific causes, including the California fires. You can do this by simply typing "California fire relief" into Google's search bar. A module will appear with a "Yes, Donate" button. Or learn more about Google's donation help program here.

If you live in the Los Angeles area, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer or donate goods:

Humane Society of Ventura County is housing animals who escaped from the fires. It's in need of all sorts of animal food, as well as food and water for volunteers. You can find more information on its Facebook page or you can make a cash donation on HSVC's website.

