Dinos, Volcanos & Jeff Goldblum: The “Jurassic World 2” Trailer Is Here

Who: Director J.A. Bayona, and returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Why we care: Two years ago, the long-dormant Jurassic Park franchise roared back to life, like a lab-grown dinosaur wreaking havoc on Seinfeld’s Newman. The Chris Pratt-led reboot, Jurassic World, surpassed both financial and creative expectations to become the second biggest hit of the year, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Clearly, audiences weren’t going to have to wait anything like the 14 years that separated Jurassic Park 3 and World to get more Indominous Rex action. (Fast Company is still in shock that the creators named the big dinosaur in Jurassic World “Indominous Rex.” It’s like when James Cameron named the sacred mineral in Avatar “Unobtanium.” Yeesh.)

Sure enough, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is on its way to near-inevitable box office (in)domination in Summer 2018–and the first trailer has just arrived. The plot involves Howard’s corporate-drone-with-a-heart, Claire, luring Pratt’s Indiana Han Solo-type rugged dino wrangler back to the danger zone. Meanwhile, human meme Jeff Goldblum reprises his Dr. Ian Malcolm role, his first return to the fold since The Lost World in 1997, and he even manages to work in a familiar catchphrase. Overall, this trailer mainly exists to give viewers an idea of what the dinosaurs will look like this time, while telegraphing a set piece or two. Mission accomplished!

JB