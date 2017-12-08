YouTube is said to be launching a paid music streaming service in 2018

The service will reportedly arrive in March, reports Bloomberg. Warner Music Group is already said to have signed on, while talks with Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group are ongoing. Sources told Bloomberg that internally the music streaming service is being referred to as Remix, and it would include on-demand music streaming as well as serving up video clips to users. Not only would a paid music service allow parent company Alphabet to take on the likes of Apple and Spotify in the market, it would also help alleviate the criticism from record labels that YouTube doesn’t already compensate them enough considering how many people currently use the site to listen to music videos. MG