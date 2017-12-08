YouTube is said to be launching a paid music streaming service in 2018

The service will reportedly arrive in March, reports Bloomberg. Warner Music Group is already said to have signed on, while talks with Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group are ongoing. Sources told Bloomberg that internally the music streaming service is being referred to as Remix, and it would include on-demand music streaming as well as serving up video clips to users. Not only would a paid music service allow parent company Alphabet to take on the likes of Apple and Spotify in the market, it would also help alleviate the criticism from record labels that YouTube doesn’t already compensate them enough considering how many people currently use the site to listen to music videos. MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.