Report says exec at Russia’s largest social media site wanted to help Trump campaign

The Washington Post has seen emails that show an executive at VK, the equivalent of Russia’s Facebook, emailed Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump campaign’s social media director in January and November of 2016 to suggest then-candidate Trump set up a VK page to appeal to the site’s 100 million users. The Post says it’s unclear whether the Trump campaign pursued the idea. Though VK is a social network for mainly Russian speakers, the Post says the site has become known in Europe and the United States “as a platform embraced by white-nationalist groups” and that far-right politicians from other countries have VK profile pages.MG
