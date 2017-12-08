Elon Musk says Tesla is developing “best in the world” AI hardware

The Tesla CEO boasted at a company party that his company was working on developing AI hardware that would be better than anything currently on the market, reports CNBC. Musk made the comments on Thursday in front of academic and industry researchers, in which he reportedly said, “Jim [Keller, Tesla president of hardware] is developing specialized AI hardware that we think will be the best in the world.” It is thought the AI hardware would be used to bring power and cost advantages to Tesla vehicles, while also providing some of the brains for fully automated driving.MG