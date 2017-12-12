Is California’s Weed Market Ready For Legalization After A Year Of Wildfires?

Peter Pietrangeli received the dire news in the early morning of October 9. One of the dozen-plus wildfires that were just then spreading across Northern California was closing in on his Marin County cannabis farm. Pietrangeli, CEO of Acme Elixirs, a cannabis oil and edibles company that operates several marijuana growing facilities in Northern California, didn’t hesitate. Rounding up a group of volunteers and working as ash fell like rain around them, he began harvesting each of his towering plants and moving them by truck to an empty storage container on a nearby cannabis farm, where he hoped they would be safe from fire and smoke damage. After a week of 18-hour days, Pietrangeli was ready to celebrate with a margarita and a long night’s sleep. That’s when he got the other call: Flames were heading for another one of his “grows” in the Santa Cruz mountains.

After evacuating the dozen workers staying there in the dead of night and waiting out the blaze with them at a nearby hotel, Pietrangeli returned to his property to assess the damage. While none of his farms burned down, smoke from the fires damaged a substantial part of his fall crop.

He’s far from the only one in the cannabis business reeling from California’s devastating wildfires, which swept through the state’s famed “Emerald Triangle,” the prime marijuana-producing region in Northern California comprised of Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity counties. At least 44 cannabis farms were consumed in the blazes, but in an industry that still largely exists in the shadows, many suspect the total number could be much greater. Plus, that number doesn’t include the crops that survived the fires but were contaminated by smoke or fire retardant chemicals, which could degrade the product or make it unusable. Crops also might have suffered when growers were forced to evacuate for extended periods of time, leaving them susceptible to desiccation and theft.

“If you were in this situation and the fire didn’t take out your crop and smoke didn’t ruin it, you still weren’t able to get to your crop to water your plants or deal with the potential element of theft,” says Pietrangeli. It’s why he figures the fires could have a significant impact on California’s plan to launch a recreational cannabis industry at the beginning of 2018. “We are already seeing the price of cannabis going up right now,” he says. “And I think we are definitely going to see a dip in supply.”

The wildfires couldn’t have come at a worse time for California’s cannabis market: in the middle of harvest season and just a few months shy of the launch of the 2018 launch of a sprawling recreational cannabis program voters approved last year, which will mean legal pot is available across the state to anyone over 21. But will the damage be enough to complicate the launch of what’s estimated to be the world’s largest recreational cannabis market?

Some experts believe it might be. Greg Shoenfeld, director of retail relations for the marijuana data insights company BDS Analytics, says that when recreational cannabis markets in other states experienced similar supply-chain disruptions, like when unusually stringent new testing requirements plus a shortage of cannabis testing labs slowed down Oregon’s cannabis production in 2016, consumers saw marijuana prices increase by 10% to 20%. And while such upsurges didn’t last long, California might be the exception, since it will take a year before another outdoor cannabis crop is ready for harvest. (While indoor grow facilities can speed up the marijuana cultivation process and produce three or four harvests a year, outdoor cannabis farms only yield a single harvest annually.) “Rather than 90 or 120 days for the situation to rebound, the impact could be much more prolonged in California,” says Shoenfeld.

And while a 10% to 20% price spike might not seem like much, that premium would be on top of all of the pricey new taxes and fees that could leave recreational cannabis in the state costing up to 70% more than what Californians have been paying for medical marijuana. (According to MarijuanaRates.com, California cannabis currently goes for about $10 a gram.) Then there’s the fact that new legal cannabis markets tend to launch with built-in price surges. “What we have seen in other states when a recreational regime rolls out is there’s always a supply-and-demand issue,” says Shoenfeld. “We have naturally seen prices spike initially and decline over time.”