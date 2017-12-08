Rep. Ro Khanna: ISPs Are Violating Net Neutrality By “Zero Rating” Certain Apps

Net neutrality is at the core of what we love about the internet. Put simply, it allows any individual or business equal access to online services. The rest of the world recognizes this. As Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Pai is proposing to roll back net neutrality rules , India recently recommended a strengthened net neutrality framework. More than two years ago, the European Parliament passed net neutrality regulations that are binding on all 28 European Union countries. And at this point, more than 80% of the Latin American population is covered by some form of net neutrality regulations.

The idea of net neutrality may be intuitively simple, but the regulations that codify it are complex. One point of comparison is the position countries take on “zero rating,” a phrase used to describe telecom service plans that offer discounted or free access to a select group of apps or services.

In fact, this image from the website of MEO, a Portuguese telecom provider that uses zero rating, recently went viral because it represents the dystopia of what a fragmented internet might look like.

In Portugal, with no net neutrality, internet providers are starting to split the net into packages. pic.twitter.com/TlLYGezmv6 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 27, 2017

Chairman Pai dismissed the concerns saying that MEO’s plan is fine for consumers. He is wrong.

On closer scrutiny, it appears MEO’s service includes add-on bundles to regular data plans that give subscribers additional data that can be used to access a pre-selected group of apps. What this picture doesn’t reveal is that MEO also throws in free access to the apps that they themselves own!

Should internet service providers get to decide which apps consumers can access for free and which apps incur real data costs? Should MEO be allowed to distort the market in favor of its own apps by offering them for free? More fundamentally, is it not unfair for consumers to pay separate fees for using email, for using social media, for watching video, and for surfing the web?