This Photo Series Beautifully Captures The Urgency Of Fixing The Climate

After a year of floods and fires and earthquakes, the world seems to be falling apart. Especially when you consider that many of these natural disasters aren’t just acts of God, but are also products of our own making. Now that we are in the Anthropocene–the geologic period where humans are the strongest force shaping Earth–we have serious choices to make about whether to continue down this path or find a new direction. And time is running out.

Those choices, and their urgency, are the subject of photos by French-American photographer Anne de Carbuccia. Since 2013, de Carbuccia has traveled to three dozen countries, covering more than 150,000 miles. At every location (often at the edge of human civilization), de Carbuccia creates and captures what she calls “time shrines.” Featuring an hourglass and a skull–a collection of objects known as a vanity–they’re modern takes on a classical, medieval vanitas scene.

“The vanity, the symbolism behind it, has been lost, even though it’s been used for hundreds of years,” de Carbuccia tells Fast Company. “It reminds us that we are mortal. It’s not a symbol of death, it’s a symbol of choice. We have the choice to make a productive and positive life, or one that’s vain.”

While shimmering glaciers and lush forests often serve as backdrops to de Carbuccia’s shrines, she’s adamant that her work is about much more than aesthetics. It centers on four principle themes: water, endangered species, endangered environments, and endangered cultures.

“My art is not meant to please. It’s not something that’s pleasurable, necessarily. It’s to point out something,” de Carbuccia says. “The generation of photographers before me was able to photograph the beauty of nature just the way it is. My generation? We need the time shrine in front of nature, because we still have it. Hopefully, the generation after me will be able to go back and photograph nature, instead of only desolation. That’s the fundamental message in my work.”

De Carbuccia built her first time shrine along the shores of Lake Powell, an ancient Navajo site in Arizona. In the foreground, red stones and dry wooden branches circle the shrine, upon which the vanity and hourglass rest near the skull of a cow. In the background, along the canyon walls, you can plainly see the impact of drought on Lake Powell: “The light part, with the lines, is where [the water line] used to be.”

In Laos, de Carbuccia intended to dedicate a time shrine to the wildlife along the Mekong River, but when she “discovered that Laos was the most bombed country in the history of humankind,” she changed her perspective. Eight bombs a minute were dropped on Laos during the Vietnam War, and the time shrine there reflects that devastating history.