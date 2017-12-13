Customer Experience Is Now King. So How Do You Compete?

This is a story about communications. But in order to fully understand why that matters, we need to begin with a very different business: Cadillac.

When you think of the word “subscription,” you probably don’t think of Cadillac. And yet in 2017, faced with a consumer with changing tastes, Cadillac realized that fewer drivers were buying a car just to roll it out and wash it prominently each week. The new generation of drivers wanted convenience, and variety. For $1,800 a month, “BOOK by Cadillac” lets subscribers swap out one Cadillac model for another.

Headed to the mountains? Register for a swap by 3 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday you’re cruising into the hills in an Escalade, a “white-glove concierge service” having dropped off your chosen car wherever you like. BOOK by Cadillac, which launched in New York in 2017, has since expanded to Los Angeles and Dallas.

What does it mean when a storied automotive brand launches a subscription service? What does it say about businesses of the future? The competition isn’t necessarily to sell stuff. The competition is to sell experiences.

“We’ve moved from a transactional to what I often refer to as a more subscription or experientially-based economy,” says Wes Durow, chief marketing officer at the business communications firm Mitel. Durow has tracked these trends closely as part of the company’s quest to help clients compete in a rapidly transforming marketplace.

In just about every sector, consumers increasingly expect that “white-glove concierge service.” They want reduced hassle, seamlessness, automated processes, and high-value (but low-frequency) human interactions.

Yes, it’s a tall order. So how do you compete? Let’s look at three very different businesses where Mitel helps clients deliver wow experiences that create loyal customers.