Try This Simple Trick To Beat Your Public Speaking Anxiety

Back in 2001, Gallup researchers found speaking in public was one of the things Americans fear the most, behind snakes, but ahead of heights, needles, and airline travel. And while the world of 2017 is a scary place in many ways, there’s little reason to suspect the popular fear of public speaking has dissipated. (That issue still routinely crops up among Fast Company’s most popular articles , at any rate.)

A quick Google search coughs up many ways of remedying this fear–from the old advice to imagine your audience in their underwear to “visualizing success” or just practicing in front of a mirror. Personally, though, I discourage all of these approaches because they’re useless, counterproductive, or laden with too many risky side effects. Here’s another (extremely simple) approach I’ve discovered that works much better.

Take Your Focus Off Yourself

For starters, you need to recognize that getting anxious about presenting is not a fear of public speaking, but of public humiliation. You’re worried about what people will think of you. Chances are, if you’re worried about speaking in front of a crowd, you’ll also be worried about singing, doing magic tricks, or throwing a baton on stage.

To be fair, there are effective tactics for mitigating your anxiety– practicing your speech, for example–but the most effective way, in my experience, to attack it head-on is to realize that presenting your point is separate from presenting yourself. Ultimately, the success of your presentation has little to do what people think of you. It doesn’t hinge on how white your teeth are, how ironed your blouse is, or even how smart, knowledgeable, or confident you seem. Instead, it has everything to do with the answer to this question: Did you successfully deliver your point?

And delivering your point means ensuring that the audience understood the main thesis on your speech, not whether you stumbled on your conclusion. As Fast Company contributor Annett Grant recently wrote, “The best way to stay in control is to look further ahead than you’re used to in an ordinary conversation, and the way to do that is to focus on your ideas, not your words. The more you focus on your words,” she explained, “the more likely you’ll end up crashing into higher and higher levels of anxiety. By focusing on your ideas, you allow your thoughts to flow.”