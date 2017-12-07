This Logo Of A Sexy Cow With A Human Butt Is Too Cheeky For Some

Who: The recently opened Dairy Air Ice Cream Co., in Montclair, New Jersey

Why we care: Local businesses usually don’t have the funds for design and conducting focus groups that, say, Airbnb does. Which is probably how Dairy Air Ice Cream Co. ended up with this anthropomorphically racy logo–just say the company’s name out loud and you’ll get it.

Im lactose intolerant buuut.. #DairyAir A post shared by Salina Hoang (@sal.lina) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

It’s an image that somehow both makes the titular pun literal, and recalls when Bugs Bunny used to dress up like a fancy lady. Not everybody in Montclair is happy about this image, plastered on a local shop. According to The Cut, Amy Tingle posted a now-private open letter on Facebook condemning the image. “It is offensive and sickening,” she wrote. “A hyper-sexualized, obviously female cow with her ass upended and poking through a circle, tail raised up, waiting for what? I’m not sure, but I do know that I am repulsed and offended. This kind of marketing scheme is the reason we currently have a sexual predator in the White House.”

Since her letter posted, Tingle has been vocal about wanting to set up a community meeting–some respondents to her open letter accuse her of overreacting–and Dairy Air has made their Instagram private. We have no idea how this oddball feud will end, but we will be eating ice cream and watching.