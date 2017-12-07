Judge dismisses class action suit against Google’s sexist pay practices

A California state judge dismissed a class action suit brought by three female former Google employees claiming that the company is violating labor laws by paying women less than men for “substantially similar work” and “segregated” them into lower-paying jobs.

According to a Reuters report, Superior Court Judge Mary Wiss ruled that the lawsuit “was inappropriate because it was brought on behalf of all women who worked for Google in California.” The suit was intended to represent more Google employees in California. As many as 90 women who used to work there had contacted the lead attorney on the case when news of the filing broke.

Google maintains there is no gender pay gap at the company despite Department of Labor’s accusation of the company’s “extreme discrimination” against women in a San Francisco court hearing held to get the company to provide documents relating to its salary data. Spokeswoman Gina Scigliano said, “If we ever see individual discrepancies or problems, we work to fix them.”

The plaintiffs now have 30 days to file a new complaint on behalf of only those women who faced pay discrimination.LD