The Justin Caldbeck apology tour is here, and nobody is having it

We knew this was coming. When we last heard from Justin Caldbeck—the former Binary Capital partner who got the boot after myriad sexual harassment allegations were leveled against him this summer—he was pontificating on the pitfalls of bro culture. A Bloomberg story last month warned us that Caldbeck might be staging a comeback, more likely than not an attempt to capitalize on the ongoing reckoning about sexual harassment . (We don’t know who is advising Caldbeck at this point, but it is almost certainly not women.)

Bloomberg wrote that Caldbeck hoped to “educate young men about the dangers of ‘bro culture’ in the workplace,” and had just delivered a presentation on the subject at Duke University, his alma mater. Caldbeck also mentioned he was working on apology letters to the women “who he feels he has wronged.”

Now Wired has obtained a few of the emails Caldbeck sent to some of his critics—women like Elizabeth Spiers, Tracy Chou, and Sarah Lacy—supposedly in an effort to learn from them and solicit feedback on his presentation. “I was hoping you would be willing to speak with me about what I am trying to do to create change among young men in their treatment of women,” he wrote.

According to Wired, Chou and Spiers were unmoved; the emails use the same language in many instances (like the one above), and Chou suspected crisis management was involved in the effort. (Caldbeck denies that and claims he recruited friends to help pen his emails.)

Caldbeck has reportedly also sent handwritten apology notes to his accusers. “As you might imagine, I am very reluctant to reach out to them directly because I certainly don’t want them to feel uncomfortable or in any way triggered by my reaching out,” he told Wired.

But Caldbeck still insists: He’s not trying to make a comeback. Sure!PM