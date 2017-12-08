From Top Employers To Getting Fired: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned which companies made the cut for the best places to work according to their own employees, the telltale signs that you’re about to be fired, and how Weight Watchers transformed itself from a weight-loss service into a lifestyle brand.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of December 4:

1. These Are The Best Places To Work In 2018, According To Employees

This week Glassdoor released its list of best workplaces based on over 700,000 employer reviews on its platform. After earning second place last year, Facebook took gold in 2017, followed by Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, In-N-Out Burger, and Google. As Lydia Dishman reports, Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman praised Facebook’s “mission-driven culture” and “transparent leadership.”

2. Five Subtle Hints That Your Employer Wants To Fire You

Sometimes you’re blindsided by a firing, and other times you’ve seen it coming. But you may be able to identify the warning signs before the dreaded meeting. Maybe you can even improve your performance enough to hang onto your job, or at least get a head start on looking for your next opportunity. One warning sign? Suddenly you’re seeing an unusual level of documentation about your work.