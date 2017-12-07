How high can bitcoin go? Cryptocurrency rockets past $15K amid bubble fears

Remember last week when we were talking about how amazing it was that bitcoin’s value hit $10,000 for the first time? Well, it’s already grown by another 50% since then. Early this morning, the digital currency rocketed past $15,000, growing more than $3,000 in just 36 hours , CNBC reports . That makes bitcoin 15 times more valuable than it was at the beginning of the year. At last check , CoinDesk had the value pegged at $15,443.

The cryptocurrency’s rapid rise and known volatility is stirring fears that it will all come crashing down. Speaking at an investor conference last week, Michael Novogratz, a former head fund manager for Fortress, said, “I think this [crypto] is going to be the biggest bubble of our lifetimes by a longshot.”

I’m not usually a big one for superlatives, but knowing a little bit about bubble dynamics (they pop, FYI), I can’t say I disagree. Here’s more context from CNBC.

CZ