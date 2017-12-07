For some reason, Google wants lots of celebrities to record selfie videos

Tech companies always love to remind their adoring customers* that they are fun-loving billion-dollar corporations. Every so often they release a product or feature just to show how whimsical and with it they are; these personal data vacuums understand pop culture and they want to signal to the masses that, heck, they can have fun, too. Sometimes it is silly–like a good Google Doodle or Snapchat’s dancing hot dog. Other times, it doesn’t quite make sense.

Such is the case with Google’s new mobile search feature, which encourages celebrities to answer random questions about themselves via selfie videos. The idea, from what I can gather, is that you can ask Google’s mobile search engine a question about some person of note, and if–and this strikes me as a very big “if”–this celebrity had the forethought to know you were going to ask this question, the results will surface a selfie video of their answer. According to Google, the celebrities are answering the “most-asked questions,” but didn’t divulge the metric of this calculation.

Currently, says Google in its blogpost, big names like Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, and others have participated. It’s unclear just how many questions each celebrity answered. Or why this even exists in the first place.

But why not. Let’s have some fun and ask Google if Will Ferrell plays drums. You can read more about the selfie-style Google answers program here.

*Helpless PeonsCGW