Check out the future when you check in to Hilton’s high-tech connected rooms

Hilton has suddenly realized that the key to the hotel room of the future is already in your back pocket. The company’s new connected hotel room lets guests manage every aspect of their hotel stay from their very own smartphone.

Tech-savvy guests will be able to control the temperature, lighting, and curtains, as well as the TV, all from their phone. Not only is it convenient to be able to shut the curtains from bed and control the TV from your own phone, but it also eliminates the whole touching the germ-covered remote control thing.

The connectivity comes via the Hilton Honors app, where travelers can already book rooms, download digital keys, and unlock their hotel room door with their smartphone. Hilton is now expanding the app’s capabilities so guests can program their favorite sleeping temperature, music streaming options, and TV or movie streaming options. Eco-minded guests can also use the app to conserve energy by timing the air conditioner and lighting to their own schedule. Hilton hopes to expand the connectivity to include more internet-of-thing controls and more streaming audio and video content soon, per a press release.

Running everything through its app is not only convenient for guests, but means that Hilton can skip the hardware updates in hotel rooms (remember when it built in all those iPhone 4 chargers?) and can instead push changes through software updates.

Currently in beta testing, the Connected Room is live in just one hotel right now. Hilton will start rolling out the concept in the coming weeks, moving into hotels across the United States in 2018.ML