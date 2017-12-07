Volkswagen exec gets 7 years in prison for role in emissions scandal

Volkswagen manager Oliver Schmidt was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty to violating the Clean Air Act and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, reports the New York Times. His crimes related to Volkswagen’s emission-cheating scheme in which it used software to cheat on emission tests. Some of the cars that passed the test via cheating emitted 35 times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide. Upon sentencing Schmidt, Federal District Court judge, said: “You are a key conspirator responsible for the cover-up in the United States of a massive fraud perpetuated on the American consumer.”MG