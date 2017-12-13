The Top 10 Most Popular GoFundMe Campaigns Of 2017

Social fundraising platform GoFundMe continued to break its own crowdfunding records in 2017. In total, the service has been used by tens of millions of donors to raise over $5 billion for various crowdfunding campaigns since it launched seven years ago. Initially that growth was plodding, but it jumped by more than a full billion in 2016 , and roughly twice that this year.

GoFundMe takes 5% of each transaction, which means profitability relies on lots of people giving to lots of campaigns. In March 2017, Fast Company reported that the company had at least 25 million donors and was generating 100,000 campaigns per month. Since then, the group has decided not to disclose the exact ratio of givers to potential asks. Instead, it touts a mashup: According to an email from a spokesperson “the site grew to 50 million users” this year.

That’s not a very telling stat. But there’s probably good reason for the obfuscation: The platform is basically running two business models simultaneously. The average GoFundMe campaign raised about $1,500 dollars in early 2017, mostly for one-time needs like medical expenses, funeral costs, or memorial funds. This is the model that works separately from campaigns going viral: It takes a lot of little drips, but eventually you fill the bucket.

At the same time, the company has projected that it will reach $40 billion in transactions within the next decade. That’s necessitated an expansion to other countries (it now allows campaigns in 18, with donors in over 150), and a substantial acquisition in CrowdRise, a platform that has profile pages for people doing cool things to associate themselves with charities and nonprofits. Most importantly, though, it’s necessitated investing in the opposite of the tiny-drip theory: In October, GoFundMe launched GoFundMe Studios, an in-house film division that’s been churning out the sort of inspirational, sharable content that may make especially heart-string tugging narratives go viral.

The new tool could become a good way for some small campaigns to dramatically exceed goals, or to reboot action on already popular campaigns that have succeeded. One recent GoFundMe mini-documentary, for instance, shares a tale of six steers that escaped from a slaughterhouse and were saved after a GoFundMe effort raised $400,000 to open a permanent retirement farm. It’s debut coincided with that farm’s latest campaign to secure part of its annual budget.