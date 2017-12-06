People are turning to Snapchat to map out the Southern California wildfires

Some jaw-dropping photos of the wildfires tearing through Southern California are turning up on Snapchat. The fires have been raging all day in heavily populated areas near the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center, engulfing some 150 acres of bush near the 405 Freeway in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, ABC News reports. John Herrman, a reporter for the New York Times, posted a graphic on Twitter showing how Snapchat users are using the platform’s new Snap Map feature to map out the fires throughout the area.