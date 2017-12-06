People are turning to Snapchat to map out the Southern California wildfires

Some jaw-dropping photos of the wildfires tearing through Southern California are turning up on Snapchat. The fires have been raging all day in heavily populated areas near the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center, engulfing some 150 acres of bush near the 405 Freeway in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood, ABC News reports. John Herrman, a reporter for the New York Times, posted a graphic on Twitter showing how Snapchat users are using the platform’s new Snap Map feature to map out the fires throughout the area.
Snap Map is pulling together incredible footage of the LA-area fires pic.twitter.com/Lf5tID6rRG
— John Herrman (@jwherrman) December 6, 2017
Snap Map launched in June and is proving to be a useful feature for chronicling natural disasters. After Hurricane Harvey struck in August, Snap said people strategically made use of the feature by posting real-time updates on power outages and other critical information. It also said it saw between 250,000 and 300,000 submissions to a section of Stories dedicated to the hurricane.CZ