FCC Chairman Calls Silicon Valley A Bunch Of Hypocrites On Net Neutrality

Amid growing outrage over his plan to dismantle network neutrality rules, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai went into full attack mode against Apple, Twitter, and YouTube in a new op-ed in the Washington Times today.

The thrust of the op-ed is that big internet companies are hypocrites because they want regulations that demand big ISPs treat all content equally—even though they don’t practice what they preach on their own websites.

“If these companies are truly committed to an open internet where Americans can freely access the content of their choice, like I am, it’s curious that they focus on unnecessary and harmful regulation of other parts of the internet ecosystem with little history of engaging in this kind of behavior,” Pai writes.

He calls out Twitter for disallowing pro-life messages on GOP Representative Marsh Blackburn’s campaign video. In the ad, Blackburn states, “I fought Planned Parenthood and we stopped the sale of baby body parts,” which Twitter immediately flagged as “inflammatory.” Twitter eventually relented and ran the ad.

Pai also scolds YouTube for removing videos from African American Trump supporters “Diamond and Silk” and a video posted by far-right commentator Dennis Prager. The latter featured an Alan Dershowitz lecture titled “Israel’s Legal Founding.” Prager sued YouTube over the removal.

Pai then seizes on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent participation in an internet summit in China: