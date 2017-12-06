This “Me Too” Timeline Shows Why 2017 Was A Reckoning For Sexism

Sexism is as old as time. But since last year’s presidential election placed a known sexual predator in the highest office in the nation, momentum for women to speak out has been building.

A lot has happened in a year, so we’ve created a timeline of some of the biggest turning points against harassment and inequality in 2017. January 20 The Women’s March on Washington, conceived in the aftermath of the presidential election, was categorized as the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history. The event brought together protesters across the globe in opposition to the Trump administration’s stance on women’s rights, reproductive rights, immigration, health care reform, education, and climate change. Attendance was estimated between to be near 1 million in D.C, alone and totaling between 2 million and 5 million with the participation of over 600 “sister marches” in cities around the world. February 8 Senate Republicans try to use a little-known rule to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a lengthy critique criticizing attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) Warren refused to be quiet, prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s defense: “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” inadvertently launching a meme of feminist resistance. February 19 Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler publishes a blog post about her experience with sexual harassment and the lack of response from HR at the ride-hailing company. Her post prompted investigation into a cutthroat culture that rewarded top performers regardless of their behaviors. February 23 Waves of customers delete Uber’s app in response to the sexual harassment allegations. February 27 Uber’s head of engineering leaves the company and eight other executives follow in the ensuing months.

April 5 Amid reports that Fox News settled roughly $13 million worth of lawsuits over the years to address female employees’ complaints about its star on-air personality Bill O’Reilly, as many as 80 advertisers pulled their spots from his show. April 17 Sexual assault survivors plan a protest outside of Fox News to urge the network to fire Bill O’Reilly. April 19 Fox News fires O’Reilly while on he is on vacation. May 1 Suzanne Scott is promoted to president of programming at Fox News following the dismissal of Bill Shine, the network’s co-president, who was forced out for enabling toxic behavior. June 6 Uber fires 20 employees in the wake of the continued investigation into sexual harassment at the company. June 21 Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following demands of five of its major investors.

June 23 LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman urges investors to sign a decency pledge to stop harassment. June 25 Binary Capital’s Justin Caldbeck and partner Matt Mazzeo officially resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations by several female entrepreneurs including Katrina Lake, founder and CEO of the online clothing startup Stitch Fix. June 30 The New York Times publishes the accounts of more than two dozen women in the tech industry who were sexually harassed. The report included the names of high profile VCs including Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups. July 12 Twitter’s former CEO Dick Costolo says the decency pledge is not enough and investors need to fund more women and people of color. August 5 A lengthy document written by a Google senior software engineer that detailed what he believed to be the company’s “ideological echo chamber” specifically with regards to gender differences gets published by Motherboard and goes viral. August 6 Two senior Google executives including Danielle Brown, the company’s newly hired VP of diversity, and Aristotle Balogh, a VP of engineering, condemn the memo.

October 19 Lockhart Steele, a creator of popular websites such as Curbed and Racked, is fired by Vox following allegations of a former employee. Steele joins a growing list of men across industries to be accused of harassment. Others include director Brett Ratner, actor Dustin Hoffman, and PBS’s Charlie Rose. More names are added daily. November 9 Susan Fowler inks a book deal to write a guide for women working in challenging environments and to discuss her personal experience with sexism and harassment at Uber. Fowler also has a movie deal. Director Ridley Scott removes and replaces Kevin Spacey in a completed feature film just days before its release. The decision came after the studio wanted to pull the film from the AFI Festival after the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Spacey. November 10 Five women go on the record to detail how Louis CK sexually assaulted them. The comedian admits his wrongdoing and is subsequently let go from HBO. Orchard Studios will no longer distribute his new film.

December 6 Time magazine names “The Silence Breakers” its “Person of the Year” and publishes the stories of many of the women (and men) who have come forward to report their experiences of harassment, discrimination, and abuse. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) leads a growing group of Democrats who are calling for Senator Franken to resign.