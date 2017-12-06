Walmart drops the “stores” from its name in a bid for more online cred

In its ongoing pursuit of Amazon-level online dominance, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has made a bold decision. No, it’s not going to start paying its employees a higher wage or stop selling guns. It is getting rid of the word “Stores” in its legal name and ditching that pesky hyphen. (Stylistically, it ditched the hyphen years ago.) According to Reuters , that the name change “highlights the company’s online, pickup and delivery and mobile shopping capabilities.”

In other words, Walmart doesn’t want its name to evoke the brick-and-mortar façade that it’s trying to shake off. It would rather online shoppers start thinking of it as the destination for all their online shopping needs. Throw in a few shelf-scanning robots, integration with Facebook’s Workplace, a couple of hip dotcoms, and direct-to-fridge food deliveries, and who knows? There might be hope.ML