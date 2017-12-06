Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hilarious Children’s Book Explains Sexual Harassment To Men

What: A guidebook for not being a dirtbag to women, written so simply a child would understand.

Who: Tracee Ellis Ross and the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Why we care: If you’ve recently woken up to find that the editors of TIME magazine selected The Silence Breakers as Person of the Year, here is a perfect companion piece. It’s a video from last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, which Black-ish star and all-around queen Tracee Ellis Ross visited to discuss the recent scourge of harassment cases in a new way. First, she pointed out that this movement is not a sex scandal, nor a Hollywood scandal, nor even a scandal at all, but rather “a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries and has enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long.” Ross then attempted to explain the everyday ramifications of the stories coming out each day to the many men who seem surprised and confused by them. She does so by reading from a Dr. Seussian children’s tome with the delightful moniker, The Handsy Man.

Here’s a sample line:

“You may not compliment my butt.

You may not call me ‘ho’ or ‘slut.’

And even if you’re stoned or drunk,