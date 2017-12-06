Sonos and Ikea are joining forces for a Voltron-style mashup to make home music easier

Ikea has just announced that it is teaming up with in-home audio company Sonos for–well, something. Ikea’s announcement of the collaboration is as sparse on details as its directions to assemble the Kungsholmen love seat. All we know at this point is that Sonos and Ikea are teaming up, and the end result “will explore how to make it even easier for people to play any song, anywhere in the home, without interrupting the flow of daily life.” That could mean anything from Sonos controls embedded in the Kungshomen love seat to perhaps a Billy bookcase with a built-in Sonos speaker.

Whatever the end result may be, hopefully consumers won’t have to build their own Sonos speaker with Allen wrenches.ML