“The Silence Breakers” are Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2017

Sorry, Donald Trump, you didn’t make the top spot (though you did come in at #2). The people Time magazine has named as their “Person of the Year” are “The Silence Breakers”–the women who courageously spoke up earlier this year lifting the lid on the epidemic of sexual harassment that goes on in Hollywood and other workplaces around the country. Time‘s decision was revealed on Today. Gracing the cover the for annual edition are women including actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler. Announcing Time’s 2017 Person of the Year selection, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsentha said: