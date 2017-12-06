These are the best places to work in 2018, according to employees

Glassdoor just released the results of its annual analysis of more than 35 million employee reviews of the 700,000+ companies on its platform. Facebook clinched the top spot after a climb from fifth to second place last year.

You can see the entire list of the top 100 companies overall here .

Facebook has made the list for eight of the 10 years that Glassdoor has published the report. Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman says they’ve observed employees appreciate Facebook’s “mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and the fact that their work literally impacts the lives of billions of people worldwide.”

Speaking of company culture, there are only three companies to have made the list all 10 years: Apple, Bain & Company, and Google. Of these employers, Hohman notes that employee reviews demonstrate an “impressive consistency and ability to keep their workforces engaged and satisfied.” Hohman says they each offer company cultures that are unique to them. “What’s more,” he says “they offer a company culture that their employees truly believe in.”

Only two employers, Microsoft and SAP, appear on five lists (U.S. Large, Canada, U.K., France, Germany). Newcomers to the list include Blizzard Entertainment (#28), Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (#37), T-Mobile (#79), and Adidas (#93).LD