Two Amazon execs have resigned amid a workplace harassment probe at Audible

Audible, which is owned by Amazon, has lost its chief content officer, Andrew Gaies, and chief revenue officer, Will Lopes, after the two men resigned amid a workplace harassment probe, reports Bloomberg. The news was announced to staff on Monday by Audible chief executive officer Don Katz. Neither Amazon nor Audible would disclose under what circumstances the two men left and would not comment on any possible connection between Audible’s probe and their departure. Last month Katz sent an email to Audible employees saying the company was launching an investigation into workplace harassment after an internal survey found that “some employees feel that Audible is less of a safe space for women than it has been intended to be since founding.”MG
