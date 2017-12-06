Amazon Prime Video finally comes to the Apple TV

Despite being announced all the way back in June during Tim Cook’s keynote at WWDC, the Amazon Prime app for the Apple TV had failed to materialize, leading many to wonder if the deal Apple struck with Amazon to prime the online retailer’s video streaming service to the company’s set-top box had fallen through. But as of today, those worries are no more. Amazon’s Prime Video Apple TV app has just hit the App Store–and with just weeks to spare for meeting Tim Cook’s promise that the video service would be on Apple TV’s by “the end of the year.” To grab the app, just search for “Amazon Prime Video” in the App Store on your Apple TV.MG
