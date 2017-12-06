The Gates Foundation hired a PR firm to influence the UN’s gene drives policy

Emails obtained from the University of North Carolina show that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hired a PR firm to try to influence the UN’s moratorium on the controversial new genetic extinction technology, reports Independent Science News. Gene drive technology allows for the editing of genes in order to cause extinction in an animal. It is thought gene drives could eliminate all malarial mosquitoes, which, in the eyes of the Gates Foundation, would be the perfect solution to ending malaria worldwide.
While the benefits are clear, the controversy over gene drives is evident: Do humans have the right to extinguish a life-form even if the benefits to humanity of doing so are clear? From the emails obtained, the Gates Foundation seems to think so, as they detail how the Gates Foundation hired the boutique PR firm Emerging Ag to coordinate a “fight back against gene drive moratorium proponents.”MG