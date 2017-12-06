These are YouTube’s top 10 trending videos of 2017

The list of the top trending videos takes more than just views into consideration, says CNET. YouTube considers the views along with a video’s number of shares, comments, and likes to determine its ranking. This year’s top trending video is “Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked,” a clip from a Thai celebrity singing competition called “The Mask Singer,” where famous singers hide their faces behind masks. The full list of YouTube’s top 10 trending videos are:
1. Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน – หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2
2. ED SHEERAN – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017
5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
6. Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
7. “INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration
8. history of the entire world, i guess
9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film
10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News