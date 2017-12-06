advertisement
  • 5:49 am

These are YouTube’s top 10 trending videos of 2017

[Photo: courtesy of The Mask Singer/a>]

The list of the top trending videos takes more than just views into consideration, says CNET. YouTube considers the views along with a video’s number of shares, comments, and likes to determine its ranking. This year’s top trending video is “Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked,” a clip from a Thai celebrity singing competition called “The Mask Singer,” where famous singers hide their faces behind masks. The full list of YouTube’s top 10 trending videos are:

1.  Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน – หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2

2. ED SHEERAN – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017

5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

6. Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

7. “INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

8. history of the entire world, i guess

9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film

10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News

