Travelers Are Abandoning Spas To Join Fitfluencer Retreats

This past October, the cofounders of lifestyle site Well+Good took the stage at the Global Wellness Summit to address hundreds of industry insiders eager to learn about millennial habits. Alexia Brue and Melisse Gelula’s keynote presentation promised findings on what the under-35 set want during vacations, experiential excursions, and self-care indulgences. Eager spa founders and hotel executives whipped out notebooks and hit “record” on their iPhones.

But the smiles and excitement quickly faded just a minute into the founders’ talk. This was no guide to avocado toast. Instead, attendees were treated to a state of the union, which more or less warned: Young consumers don’t want the respected spa resort stalwarts of yore, they want to go wherever their prized fitness instructors go. The glory days of Canyon Ranch and Rancho La Puerta are quickly giving way to one-off retreats starring social media “fit-fluencers” and wellness gurus. The tide, the founders said, is shifting.

The unease was palpable, if not pity-inducing. I saw more than one industry rep shift in her seat and eye her neighbors as the speakers shared the findings of their survey of nearly 5,000 readers: 40% of respondents reported they’d rather go on a fitness retreat with their favorite instructor than attend a five-star resort like the esteemed Miraval in Arizona. (The findings were on par with a recent study conducted by SpaFinder). Meanwhile, 91% of respondents admitted they had never been to such such a high-end resort. More than half of these readers, mind you, go on several vacations a year.

“Starting in the late 1990s through the early aughts, the iconic spa has not been a part of the cultural currency,” said Brue, noting how the internet has replaced travel magazine spreads, where institutions like spas once reigned. “These brands haven’t been part of the social media conversation.”

Well+Good, which boasts 8 million monthly unique visitors to its site, 1.2 million followers on social media, and 800,000 email subscribers, knows what young, affluent women want. The site has covered the travel sector since its launch in 2010. It is therefore no surprise that the company has just announced Retreats, i.e., the exact kind of travel they touted to the industry earlier this fall. Starting in March 2018, Well+Good will host four trips a year, each in different locations, that pair high-end resorts with household name “fitness headliners.”

Retreats will specifically focus on a specific modality, be it yoga or boxing or HIIT, rounded out with outdoor activities, like hiking, paddleboarding, and horseback riding–as well as wellness experiences like Reiki workshops and cooking demos.

“Part of what our readers were looking for from us was really what we do across the site: we vet things, we’re curatorial about it,” says Gelula. “We are wellness experts. We can make a good call on whether an experience is noteworthy.”