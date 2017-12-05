Move over, beds-in-a-box. This duvet-in-a-box startup wants to rock your sleep

Are you sleeping on a mattress that was delivered to you in a box? If so, then Buffy might be speaking your language.

This duvet startup, launching today, sells only one product: a high-quality comforter that is delivered to your door in a box. Leo Wang, Buffy’s founder and CEO, whose family has over 50 years experience making comforters, grew up knowing all about the complexities of the bedding industry. “Most people feel totally overwhelmed when it comes to comforters,” he says. “They don’t understand how thread count, fill, and material all impact the sleeping experience. And when we talked to consumers, they consistently said all they wanted was to feel like they were sleeping on a cloud.”

Wang has tried to simplify the process by selling only one product, one that feels as cloud-like as possible. He’s using a newly developed fabric called 37.5 that is primarily used by sports apparel brands to help athletes stay warm and dry. The fill is made from a plant-based fiber that breathes and helps eliminate humidity from under the covers. I got to see an early sample of the product and it did feel remarkably lightweight, while providing the right amount of warmth.

The product isn’t cheap, though: It will run you $150 for a full/queen-sized comforter. But Wang says any product of similar quality on the market will cost double that.ES