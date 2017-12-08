Meet Linjer, The Most Popular Leather Goods Startup You’ve Never Heard Of

Linjer , an under-the-radar brand known primarily to people obsessed with minimalistic design, has generated $10 million after just three years of being in business. Founded by San Francisco entrepreneurs Jennifer Chong and Roman Khan, the brand has managed to cultivate a cult following of online fans who are willing to crowdfund their latest leather watch and bag designs, then wait months for them to make these products.

Back in 2014, the cofounders were tinkering with the idea of creating a soft briefcase made of high-quality leather, largely because they couldn’t find anything like it on the market. Rather than just making the product and launching a brand, they decided to figure out whether there really was a market for such a product. So they went to StyleForum, a Reddit-like platform that attracts men who want to discuss certain products, but may not have the types of friends who share their passion.

“These are people who will get really nerdy when it comes to products,” Khan says. “There were long discussions about what kinds of zippers are better than others. It was the perfect focus group for us as we were thinking about starting our business.”

It turned out other men were looking for a structured bag to bring to work that was well-crafted enough to last years, but didn’t cost thousands of dollars. Chong and Khan took careful note about what these men were looking for, considering factors like the thickness of the straps, the color of the hardware, and the items they would be toting around on a regular basis. Then, they went out to find the high-quality vegetable-tanned leather–which is of higher quality and patinas over time–and an Italian workshop that would make it. They determined they could make a luxury-quality bag for $489.

Chong and Khan went back to the men on StyleForum, asking them to crowdfund their Indiegogo campaign to make the soft briefcase. Hundreds of men from 70 different countries signed up immediately. In the first 60 hours, they managed to generate $140,000 in sales. Looking back, Khan believes this was the best way to launch the company because it allowed the founders not to take any outside investment, so they could focus on designing their ideal product without any outside interference.

“It allowed us to stay bootstrapped because we could make the right inventory decisions, so we’re not buying a thousand of the wrong color,” he says. “It allowed us to understand our demand before we put money behind it.”