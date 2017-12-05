Marvel just got into the scripted podcast game with “Wolverine: The Long Night”

Hugh Jackman may be done playing Wolverine onscreen, but now Marvel has figured out a way to keep the story going—a podcast.

Marvel has just announced its first scripted podcast, Wolverine: The Long Night, which will be released this spring on Stitcher. While Hugh Jackman isn’t playing the cranky Canadian mutant, the show still has a stellar cast, including Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Logan, Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Mr. Robot), and Bob Balaban (Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Moonrise Kingdom, and everything else).

Wolverine: The Long Night, written by comic book author Ben Percy (“The Wilding”), is a story straight out of the Marvel Universe. It follows government agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they investigate a series of murders. Their main suspect? Logan (Armitage) aka Wolverine, of course. The story of corruption, crime, and mutants will be told over the course of 10 half-hour episodes.

Podcasts are a great way for Marvel to continue to tell its stories without the niche audience of a comic book or the expense of a Hollywood film. However, once you’ve gotten used to CGI and special effects and multi-million dollar budgets, it’s hard to go low-key or lo-fi. So Marvel will record the podcast in an ambisonic–or fully surround sound–environment in the studio and on location. This will let the actors fully inhabit their characters and let listeners lose themselves in this little corner of the Marvelverse.ML