Hope and change are still atwitter in the most retweeted tweets of 2017

What do former president Barack Obama, LeBron James calling Donald Trump a “bum,” and a man thirsting for a lifetime supply of Wendy’s chicken nuggets have in common? They were all some of the most retweeted tweets of 2017.

Obama dominated the year with three of his tweets featured on the list, showing that his messages of hope and change still resonate in the world (or at least on Twitter). Other tweets that topped Twitter in 2017 include a cavalcade of reminders of how lousy the year has been: There was Ariana Grande’s broken heart after a bombing at her concert in Manchester; an ode to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who took his own life; and a reminder that President Trump disinvited NBA champion Steph Curry to the White House. Trump’s own tweets, incidentally, didn’t even make the list.

While Twitter can be a cesspool of trolls, the most retweeted tweets show a small silver lining to the dumpster pile, including efforts to aid Houston residents in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and another tweet helping a man on a desperate run for free nuggs. Perhaps he’ll earn them come 2018.

Top 9 Most Retweeted Tweets of 2017ML