Robert Mueller subpoenas Deutsche Bank for Trump’s financial records

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, has received a subpoena from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller for records pertaining to Donald Trump’s business activities, according to sources cited in Bloomberg and Reuters. The records could shine new light on hundreds of millions of dollars that the Trump organization reportedly owed to the bank before Trump became president. Deutsche, which lent Trump the money for real estate ventures, had previously rejected calls by Democrats to offer more transparency on whether the sum was connected to Russia.
