Survive your commute with NPR’s new “Planet Money” spinoff podcast

NPR just launched what will probably become Vincent Adultman‘s new favorite podcast. It’s called The Indicator, and it’s a bite-size spinoff of Planet Money. It’s also the perfect way to fill the doldrums of your daily commute, whether you’re three toddlers in a trench coat (watch more BoJack Horseman if you don’t get the reference) or a real-life office drone heading to your cubicle. The show offers a diminutive take on big business and economic news. It makes the most of Planet Money‘s knack for breaking down dense financial news into easy-to-digest business stories.
The Indicator publishes three times a week and is hosted by Planet Money‘s Stacey Vanek Smith and the Financial Times’s Cardiff Garcia. It promises to be “brief but bursting with information,” kind of like Mr. Adultman himself. Check it out here.ML