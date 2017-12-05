Survive your commute with NPR’s new “Planet Money” spinoff podcast

NPR just launched what will probably become Vincent Adultman‘s new favorite podcast. It’s called The Indicator, and it’s a bite-size spinoff of Planet Money. It’s also the perfect way to fill the doldrums of your daily commute, whether you’re three toddlers in a trench coat (watch more BoJack Horseman if you don’t get the reference) or a real-life office drone heading to your cubicle. The show offers a diminutive take on big business and economic news. It makes the most of Planet Money‘s knack for breaking down dense financial news into easy-to-digest business stories.