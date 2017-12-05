The EU just sided with Apple over Xiaomi in “Mi Pad” trademark case

The EU’s General Court, its second highest, has sided with the iPad maker and ruled that China’s Xiaomi cannot trademark its “Mi Pad” tablet name because it sounds too similar to “iPad,” reports Reuters. In a statement the court said:
“The dissimilarity between the signs at issue, resulting from the presence of the additional letter ‘m’ at the beginning of ‘Mi Pad,’ is not sufficient to offset the high degree of visual and phonetic similarity between the two signs.”
Xiaomi had applied for the trademark back in 2014, with Apple quickly lodging the complaint soon after.MG