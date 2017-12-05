Amazon is now live in Australia and local retailers are chill

The world’s biggest e-retailer has finally opened its online store in Australia. You would think this would have other Australian brick-and-mortar retailers shaking with fear, but upon Amazon launching its store on Tuesday morning, many of the stocks of other retailers actually increased, reports Reuters. The reason is that analysts found that not many of Amazon’s prices are cheaper than other Australian brick-and-mortar retailers. That being said, Australia is the 12th largest economy in the world, and Amazon has a history of playing the long game in order to suck as much market share and profit out of large economies as they can. In other words: The battle is just getting started.MG