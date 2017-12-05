Here’s how YouTube is going to fight “problematic” content

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has written a blog post explaining the steps the platform has taken over the past year in tackling extremist content, but she admits such content isn’t the only problem YouTube faces. The site is plagued with other content from “bad actors” including videos people use to prey on children or videos used to manipulate and harm other users, including ones that are little more than hate speech. Now Wojcicki says YouTube is taking the steps its learned from combating extremism to tackle the other bad actors on its site. Beginning soon it will:
- make more people available to review content and comments
- these human reviewers will be complemented by machine learning keeping an eye on videos
- work with more child safety organizations around the world to make sure predatory behavior and accounts on YouTube are reported to the correct law enforcement agencies
- expand its network of academics, industry groups, and subject matter experts to better understand emerging issues that could have a negative effect on users
- create a regular report that provides more aggregate data about the warnings YouTube receives and the actions the site takes to remove content that violates its policies
- alter ad criteria so ads are not placed on videos that violate any of YouTubes new policies