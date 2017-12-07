The Second Coming Of Small Screens In The Home

Much as the watch was the first digital display to grace most people’s wrists, the alarm clock was the first digital display to appear in many households. But tech companies have long been eager to establish a “fourth screen” in the home, beyond the TV, PC, and phone. Starting in the late ’90s, such efforts included web surfing devices like the MSN Companion and Virgin Webplayer , the channel-centric Chumby , and products focused on streaming media such as Sony’s Dash and HP’s Dreamscreen .

But the product category that did best was far simpler: digital picture frames. Ceiva—which is still around—established the field in 1999 with the launch of its first frame, which used a dial-up modem to retrieve photos from its subscription service. Kodak was another early entrant, partnering with a startup called Storybox that didn’t fare as well. The photography giant would return with a better-received connected frame called Pulse that unfortunately arrived just as the company was exiting the consumer market.

Nevertheless, the category exploded in the late 2000s. Pandigital, a company dedicated to smart frames, shipped 15 million units from 2005 to 2011, according to its former CEO Dean Finnegan. While Pandigital pioneered frames with Wi-Fi, touch screens, Android, and even a cellular connection, many of the products that flew off the shelves during the hot holiday season of 2007 were sub-$100 bargain models that relied on memory cards transferred from a camera. The experience wasn’t great, and the memory-card dynamic was disrupted by smartphones on the capture side and tablets on the display side.

Still, Finnegan attributes the category’s 2008 implosion more to inventory shortages and a market collapse than product deficiencies. The release of the iPad in 2010 seemed like the final stake in the heart of the digital frame. Apple even included a photo-frame mode, but few iPads are used in the home as stationary digital frames.

Screens 2.0

Recently, companies small and large have been taking another run at establishing connected displays around the home. Most of these companies have photos at the heart of their offerings, while also providing regular updates that add functionality. One of the most longstanding vendors has been Nixplay, a classic lone-entrepreneur bedroom startup story out of the U.K. that capitalized on a No. 1 sales position on Amazon to grow to millions of customers. Today, Nixplay offers a wide range of digital frames in different sizes. And despite offering modest pricing, the company runs its own cloud service and supports well-designed mobile apps so that consumers can seamlessly add photos to their frames or those of friends or family members.

Nixplay’s success has spurred a host of other companies into the market, some of which offer devices optimized, like a tablet, for passing around. One launching this month is Joy, a $500 glossy, 13-inch affair that creatively arranges multiple photos into layouts and allows adding voice notes to pictures. It joins another, sub-$150 10-inch frame from bootstrapped startup PhotoSpring that also also detaches from a wireless charging base. Then there’s Aura, which can use gestures to navigate, focuses on its own cloud service in the name of enhanced privacy, and has partnered with designer Jonathan Adler for a refined aesthetic.

From a design perspective, the highest-concept entrant is Loop. In contrast to the thin, ultramodern look of the Nixplay Iris frame, the Loop device is wedge-shaped. Its retro TV styling even uses side-mounted analog dials to navigate via channels. A leather-like strap helps you tote the Loop around the home, and there are some nods to modern functionality, including video chats and Alexa access.