After sexual assault accusations, politicians donate Shervin Pishevar’s contributions to charity

Democratic senators looking to distance themselves from investor and Virgin Hyperloop One cofounder and chief executive Shervin Pishevar have donated to charity the money he contributed to their 2020 campaigns. The move comes in the wake of reports of allegations of sexual assault and harassment and his arrest on suspicion of rape earlier this year in London. A representative for Pishevar denies the allegations and the investor was never charged in the rape case.

California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have decided to give the money they received from Pishevar to organizations for domestic and sexual assault, according to Bloomberg. In total the contributions amounted to $15,000.

Bloomberg also reports that some members of the board of Virgin Hyperloop One are asking Pishevar to step down, but a company spokesperson refutes that claim. A rep for new board member Richard Branson, the legendary CEO of the Virgin Group, declined comment to Fast Company.

Pishevar is just the latest in a swath of men in Silicon Valley to be accused of sexual misconduct. This year, companies and investment firms have been quick to cut ties with employees accused of harassing women and sexual misconduct.RR