9 Effective-Altruism-Endorsed Organizations For The Most Rational Givers

The nonprofit charity evaluator GiveWell is known for its rigorous Silicon Valley-style of scientific analysis: In order to be become a recommended recipient for donors, organizations must prove that they can save lives both effectively and economically.

The group has funneled $260 million to cause groups since 2007, even if there aren’t that many that pass muster. “Our goal is to develop a short list of cost-effective organizations that we put thousands of hours into vetting,” says cofounder and executive director Elie Hassenfeld. “The idea is that anyone who wants to give to charity can use our research and have a big impact.” It may be a high bar, but the list actually just expanded fairly substantially. Based on its 2017 findings, GiveWell recommends nine groups across five different cause areas, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. That’s up from seven nonprofits in 2016, which tapped into just three areas of need. GiveWell’s Recommended Charities: Against Malaria Foundation: Preventing mosquito-related deaths with insecticide-treated bed nets. END Fund: Delivering deworming drugs to children for improved health and later life potential. Evidence Action’s Deworming the World Initiative: Funding and assisting government-run, school-based deworming programs

Schistosomiasis Control Initiative: Starting, scaling, and supporting government-run deworming programs. Sightsavers: Offering more deworming program funding and support. Evidence Action’s No Lean Season: Giving no-interest loans that encourage farmers in rural Bangladesh to relocate for off-season work. GiveDirectly: Providing direct cash transfers to the extreme poor in Kenya and Uganda. Helen Keller International: Funding and assisting government vitamin-A supplementation programs to reduce child blindness and deaths. Malaria Consortium: Running a seasonal chemoprevention treatment programs that give anti-malaria medicine to young children.

