How The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Is Building A Local, Equitable Vision For Airport Food

Flying has never been cheap, but today it includes additional charges for everything from checked bags to a few extra inches of legroom . Recently these divisive practices that distinguish along class lines have begun to permeate airports themselves. American Airlines and United, for example, have opened fine dining establishments in lounges in JFK and O’Hare respectively, accessible only to elite flyers who have paid for expensive seats.

While airports like these have chosen to further widen the class divide that continues to become increasingly stark within air travel, the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) airport has chosen a different approach to food access.

In 2015, MSP began a project to reimagine its food and beverage portfolio, envisioning the airport as a gateway to the region by showcasing Minnesota’s local food scene. The airport has since opened 15 new restaurants and, as of September 2017, approved 30 additional local food concepts, all of which are available to all ticketed passengers.

Managed by the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC), the project has two goals: “happy travelers and revenue growth,” Liz Grzechowiak, the assistant director of concessions and business development for MAC, told Fast Company.

When Grzechowiak started at MAC three and a half years ago, she and five of her colleagues went on what amounted to an R&D mission to roughly 15 airports across the country. “We went coast to coast and down south within the first few months. We surveyed airports, asked questions, and got inspired,” she said. “SFO was hands down the one that made the strongest impression. They’re what I wanted to emulate, but SFO is, in my humble opinion, too focused on niche and full-service. We wanted to take a more balanced approach,” she said, saying “not everyone has a ‘clean’ palate.”

To achieve this balance, MAC determines what’s needed in the airport by analyzing what’s already being offered in addition to passenger demographics and food trends. “We identify driving factors such as the desire for local versus national concepts, types of cuisine, price point, [and] availability of quick-serve versus full service” options in order to uncover “desired objectives,” Grzechowiak said. Next, a portfolio that calls for broad stroke options like “fast casual Asian with a bar” or “local brewpub” based on those objectives is drawn up and requests for proposals from local restaurateurs are sent out. Establishments looking to become airport concessionaires then submit their concepts and, after a rigorous and technical review period, MAC awards contracts according to the recommendation of Grzechowiak’s team.

While it already appears that the airport has met its goals–the project is intended (and on track) to top $200 million in revenue this year and MSP was recently dubbed the best North American airport of its size–and designed to give passengers the best customer experience possible by offering departures from the traditional fast food-centric options that characterize traditional airport food that include coal-fired pizza, confections from an in-house bakery, and food trucks MSP can also be viewed as achieving something else: taking a more equitable and accessible approach to food in an industry that notoriously favors the wealthy.